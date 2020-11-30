Hatebreed have released a visualizer video for their new song "Cling To Life", to celebrate their new studio album, "Weight of The False Self", hitting stores.
Frank Novinec had this to say about the new record, "Weight of The False Self is a perfect representation of Hatebreed in 2020, a fresh onslaught of soon-to-be classics with all the elements that led you here since day one," explains guitarist .
Matt Byrne added, "There's no shortage of beefy riffs and adrenaline-fueled drums on this record. I'm proud to say that we will consistently provide a soundtrack to which you can mosh in your living room and destroy your apartment." Watch the video below:
Hatebreed Release 'Instinctive (Slaughterlust)' Video
Hatebreed Announce New Album and Stream Title Song
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, Fit For A King Tour Dates Announced
Hatebreed's New Album Delayed By Pandemic
Hatebreed Announce Monsters of Mosh Tour
Hatebreed Added To Launch Lineup
Hatebreed Release First New Song In Four Years
Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced
Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour
AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'- KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video- Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary Tour- more
On The Record: Holiday Gift Guide Edition - Hendrix, Elvis and Prince
Holiday Gift Guide: AC/DC, Jerry Garcia, Ready Steady Go
Yes - The Royal Affair Tour: Live from Las Vegas
MorleyView Judas Priest's Rob Halford
Sites and Sounds: 12 Days of the Beatles
AC/DC Spend Second Week At No. 1 and Angus Explains 'PWR/UP'
KISS Rock The Who Classic In Unearthed Rare Video
Michael Schenker Announces 50th Anniversary MSG Tour
Voivod Release Live 'Overreaction' Video
Epica Release 'Freedom - The Wolves Within' Video
Singled Out: From Ashes To New's Scars That I'M Hiding
Hatebreed Share 'Cling To Life' Visualizer
Sevendust's Morgan Rose Releases 'Exhale' Video