The Rolling Stones Release Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones are streaming video of a performance of their 1969 classic, "Midnight Rambler", from the newly-released concert film, "Steel Wheels Live - Atlantic City, New Jersey."

The iconic track - which originally appeared on the "Let It Bleed" album - is one of several classic tracks featured on the new live set, which was recorded during an appearance at the Atlantic City Convention Center in 1989.

The project features guest appearances by Axl Rose and Izzy Stradlin of Guns N' Roses, Eric Clapton and John Lee Hooker. The latest release from the band's archives has been restored, remixed and remastered and is now available via multiple formats, including a special limited 6-disc version as well as in limited 180gm 4LP coloured vinyl, 4LP black vinyl, DVD, SD Blu-ray, DVD + 2CD, SD Blu-ray + 2CD and digital formats. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

