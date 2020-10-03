Heart's Nancy Wilson Releasing Debut Solo Album

(hennemusic) Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has announced plans to release her debut solo album early next year. After decades of recording and performing with sister Ann in the Seattle-based band, Nancy is stepping out with her own project.

"There have been so many times I was asked about when I would ever put out a solo album," she explains. "Well, the time is now. Having been unable to tour and having spent so much time at home has made a good space for creating new music."

Nancy plays guitar and handles vocals on the album, which will be launched with her version of Bruce Springsteen's 2002 track, "The Rising", on October 23.

"I've also covered a few favorite songs, and because of these troubled times we're living in, 'The Rising' has been on my mind," says Nancy. "I wanted to make something uplifting and aspirational for those of us who are suffering with all this sickness and loss. I hope this song can help lift our spirits." Read more here.

