(hennemusic) Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has announced plans to release her debut solo album early next year. After decades of recording and performing with sister Ann in the Seattle-based band, Nancy is stepping out with her own project.
"There have been so many times I was asked about when I would ever put out a solo album," she explains. "Well, the time is now. Having been unable to tour and having spent so much time at home has made a good space for creating new music."
Nancy plays guitar and handles vocals on the album, which will be launched with her version of Bruce Springsteen's 2002 track, "The Rising", on October 23.
"I've also covered a few favorite songs, and because of these troubled times we're living in, 'The Rising' has been on my mind," says Nancy. "I wanted to make something uplifting and aspirational for those of us who are suffering with all this sickness and loss. I hope this song can help lift our spirits." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
Nancy Wilson Of Heart Honored With NAMM Music For Life Award
Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Forced To Release Album Early- Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey- Bob Kulick's Cause Of Death Revealed By His Brother Bruce- more
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
Dillinger Escape Plan's Greg Puciato Forced To Release Album Early
Slipknot Starting To Plan Next Album Says Corey
Bob Kulick's Cause Of Death Revealed By His Brother Bruce
Jimi Hendrix Streams 'Foxey Lady' From 1970 Maui Performance
Whitesnake Streaming 'Easier Said Than Done' 2020 Remix
Metal Supergroup Act Of Denial Releasing Debut Album This Year
Heart's Nancy Wilson Releasing Debut Solo Album
Singled Out: Shuffalo's Whispers