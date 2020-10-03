Whitesnake Streaming 'Easier Said Than Done' 2020 Remix

(hennemusic) Whitesnake are streaming a new 2020 remix of their 2011 track, "Easier Said Than Done", as the latest preview to their forthcoming collection entitled "Love Songs."

The tune - which originally appeared on the group's eleventh record, "Forevermore" - is featured on the November 6 package, which includes two previously-unreleased songs: "With All My Heart" and "Yours For The Asking."

The set mixes hits and deep tracks that were originally released between 1987 and 2011 on five Whitesnake studio albums and David Coverdale's third solo release, "Into The Light."

"Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs," explains Coverdale. "As most of you know, pretty much all the songs I write are love songs in some way, shape or form. These are some of my favorites. Not all are ballads. Some are out and out rockers with powerful romantic themes...and of course...include heavy breathing in all of them!!"

Available in multiple formats, including CD, digital and 2LP sets, including red vinyl, "Love Songs" follows "The Rock Album" as the second phase of Whitesnake's "Red, White and Blues Trilogy." Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Whitesnake Share 2020 Remix Of 'Is This Love'

Whitesnake's David Coverdale Recovering From Surgery

Whitesnake Stream Video Of Monsters Of Rock Festival Performance

Evanescence, Iron Maiden and Whitesnake Stars Cover McCartney Classic

Whitesnake Unbox New Collection The Rock Album

Whitesnake Frontman David Coverdale's Surgery Delayed

Whitesnake Release 'Here I Go Again' 2020 Remix

Whitesnake Release 'Still Of The Night' 2020 Remix Video

Whitesnake Release 'Anything You Want' Video





More Whitesnake News



