Steel Panther Announce The Halloweenie Ride Livescream

Comedy metal band Steel Panther have announced that they will be staging a very special livestream concert called The Halloweenie Ride Livescream, on October 31st.
The show will be streamed live from Viper Room in West Hollywood, CA, the venue where the band got their start. The stream will kick off at 2:00PM Los Angeles time.
Apart from the performance, the event will feature a new series of sketch comedy pieces and a live chat. The band had this to say, "Carve your scariest jack-(off)o-lanterns. Get your sluttiest Halloween costume on and prepare for the all the musical tricks and treats you can handle in one livestream.
"It is also the one day a year where no one bitches about having to wear a mask. It's better than a Ferris wheel or a water slide. It's The Halloweenie Ride Livescream." Tickets are available here.
Steel Panther Hitting TV On Impractical Jokers
Glenn Hughes Not A Fan Of Millennials Mindset, Guns N' Roses Star Jams with Steel Panther, Vinnie Vincent Invasion Member Speaks Out, more
Steel Panther Animated For 'Wrong Side Of The Tracks (Out In Beverly Hills)'
Eddie Van Halen and Sammy Hagar Reconciled Prior To Guitarist's Death- AC/DC Not Interested In Covid Restricted Concerts- The Struts Recruit Def Leppard Stars For New Song- more
AC/DC Stream New Single 'Shot In The Dark'- David Lee Roth, Sammy Hagar, More Tribute Eddie Van Halen- Stone Temple Pilots To Livestream Purple Album Performance- more
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Stray Cats - Rocked This Town: From LA to London
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
Eddie Van Halen and Sammy Hagar Reconciled Prior To Guitarist's Death
AC/DC Not Interested In Covid Restricted Concerts
The Struts Recruit Def Leppard Stars For New Song
David Bowie Live Album Series Announced
Volbeat Announce Special Limited Edition Release
Stevie Nicks Previews 'Rhiannon' Performance From New Concert Film
Sevendust Frontman And Wife Lose Unborn Baby Due To Complications
Rick Wakeman Announces Socially Distanced Concert