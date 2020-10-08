Steel Panther Announce The Halloweenie Ride Livescream

Comedy metal band Steel Panther have announced that they will be staging a very special livestream concert called The Halloweenie Ride Livescream, on October 31st.

The show will be streamed live from Viper Room in West Hollywood, CA, the venue where the band got their start. The stream will kick off at 2:00PM Los Angeles time.

Apart from the performance, the event will feature a new series of sketch comedy pieces and a live chat. The band had this to say, "Carve your scariest jack-(off)o-lanterns. Get your sluttiest Halloween costume on and prepare for the all the musical tricks and treats you can handle in one livestream.

"It is also the one day a year where no one bitches about having to wear a mask. It's better than a Ferris wheel or a water slide. It's The Halloweenie Ride Livescream." Tickets are available here.

