Jack White To Rock Saturday Night Live This Week

(hennemusic) Jack White will perform as the musical guest on the October 10 episode of NBC-TV's "Saturday Night Live." The rocker is a last-minute replacement for scheduled act Morgan Wallen after the country singer was seen on video at a recent party without a mask, effectively breaking the late night show's pandemic protocols.

"I was getting ready for SNL this Saturday and I got a call from the show letting me know that I would no longer be able to play. And that's because of Covid protocols, which I understand," says Wallen. "I am not positive for Covid, but my actions this past weekend were pretty shortsighted and they've obviously affected my long term goals and my dreams.

"I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy. I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team for bringing these opportunities, and I let them down."

Wallen - who later filmed and posted an apology video online - was set to make his SNL debut alongside host Bill Burr while appearing in support of his latest single, "7 Summers." here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

