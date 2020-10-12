Misery Signals And Darkest Hour Cancel Tour and Announce Livestream

Misery Signals have shared the band news with fans that they have been forced to cancel their planned tour with Darkest Hour, but both bands will be teaming up for a livestream.

Here is the official word from Misery Signals, "Due to complications from the continuing COVID-19 pandemic we're deeply disappointed to have to cancel the rest of our tour dates for 2020, including our U.S. tour with friends Darkest Hour. Refunds can be requested from your point of purchase.

"We are however very pleased that Darkest Hour have found a way for us to still pull off a live show with them this year. The live stream event will include full sets from both bands, December 5th, 2020 (6:30 PM PST / 9:30 PM EST) [via here-] there will be a 24 hour on demand replay available directly after the show for all VEEPS ticket holders.

"So if you cant make it at the exact time of the stream you can always stream it for the following 24 hours! Our set is a brand new live show recorded exclusively for this event. We will also be participating in a live chat during the streaming event and on the live Zoom after party (directly after the show) which will be free to all ticket holders."

Related Stories

Darkest Hour And Unearth Announce Coheadline Tour

Darkest Hour And Unearth Expand Death To False Metalcore Tour

Unearth and Darkest Hour Announce Death To False Metalcore Tour

Darkest Hour, Dead To Fall Supergroup The Primals Release New Song





More Darkest Hour News



