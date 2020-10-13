Epica Unleash 'Abyss Of Time' Video

Epica have released a music video for their brand new single 'Abyss Of Time'. The track comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Omega," which is due to arrive on February 26th.
The record will be the band's first new album in five years and the new video was made in collaboration with Grupa 13. Simone Simons had this to say about the clip, "Finally we can show you the video for our newest single 'Abyss Of Time'!
"We flew all the way to Poland to work with Grupa 13 for the first time. Shooting videos is one of my favorite parts of creating the visual side to our music.
"The costumes were insanely beautiful. It was so much fun and I hope that you like the video." Watch the results below:
