Metallica have announced that they will playing a special acoustic concert for their second All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert and Auction next month.
The pay-per-view event will be streamed live from the Metallica HQ on Saturday, November 14th at 2:00pm Pacific with the proceeds benefiting the band's charity.
The band had this to say, "This special acoustic show marks our second concert benefitting All Within My Hands and will include an auction with some awesome items.
"The best part? 100% of money raised from this event will go directly to help someone in need. We'll kick off the show at 2 PM Pacific Time that day, so hopefully, most of you can join us then, but if not, never fear... your ticket will allow you to watch the show as many times as you like within a 48-hour period once you start the stream."
The iconic band will be revealing more details about the AWMH Helping Hands auction items and experiences closer to the event. Find ticket details and more here.
Metallica's Lar Ulrich Reveals His Favorite Music Icons
Lars Ulrich Doesn't Listen To Metallica That Much
Metallica Helping Wildfire Relief Efforts
Metallica's Hammett Marks 34th Anniversary Of Cliff Burton's Death
Metallica Rock National Anthem For Giants Vs Rockies Game
Metallica, Megadeth, Exodus And More Focus of Bay Area Godfathers Film
Metallica, Beastie Boys Lead Bonnaroo's Free Virtual ROO-ALITY Livestream
Metallica Looking Forward To What's Next
Lars Explains Dilemma With Metallica Biopic Idea
Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream- Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates- Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet- Puscifer- more
Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car
Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)
David Clayton-Thomas - Say Somethin'
Root 66: Gasoline Lollipops- Cary Morin- Fireside Collective- Heathcote Hill
Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream
Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates
Eddie Van Halen Fans Angered By David Crosby's Dismissive Tweet
Puscifer To Play Special Existential Reckoning Livestream
AC/DC Honor Malcolm Young With New 'PWR/UP' Video
Singled Out: The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus's Is This The Read World?
Bird3 Frontman And Julie Mintz Call For Unity With 'AsOne'
Queen and Adam Lambert Top UK Charts With New Live Album