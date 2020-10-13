Metallica Unplugging For Special Livestream

Metallica have announced that they will playing a special acoustic concert for their second All Within My Hands Helping Hands Concert and Auction next month.

The pay-per-view event will be streamed live from the Metallica HQ on Saturday, November 14th at 2:00pm Pacific with the proceeds benefiting the band's charity.

The band had this to say, "This special acoustic show marks our second concert benefitting All Within My Hands and will include an auction with some awesome items.

"The best part? 100% of money raised from this event will go directly to help someone in need. We'll kick off the show at 2 PM Pacific Time that day, so hopefully, most of you can join us then, but if not, never fear... your ticket will allow you to watch the show as many times as you like within a 48-hour period once you start the stream."

The iconic band will be revealing more details about the AWMH Helping Hands auction items and experiences closer to the event. Find ticket details and more here.

