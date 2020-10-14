The Kinks Preview Expanded Lola 50th Anniversary Reissues

(hennemusic) The Kinks will release a series of expanded 50th anniversary editions of their 1970 album, "Lola Versus Powerman And The Moneygoround, Part One", on December 18.

The band's eighth studio record was a satirical concept album about the music industry that was seen as a comeback for the group when it delivered two top 10 UK hits: "Lola" and "Apeman."

The 2020 reissues will include the remastered album alongside studio outtakes, demo recordings, BBC performances, and previously unreleased material.

"The album is a celebration of artistic freedom (including my own) and the right for anyone to be gender free if one wishes," says Ray Davies. "The secret is to be a good and trusting person and friend."

The 50th anniversary project will be available in multiple formats, including CD, Deluxe 2CD, LP, digital and as a Deluxe Box Set.

The "Lola" packages are being previewed with an unboxing video and a brand new remix/medley of "The Follower/Any Time."

Originally written by Ray as a possible B-side for "Apeman", "Any Time" includes previously unreleased versions and excerpts of several Kinks tracks from the Lola album as well as added spoken word and sound effects.

Ray explains the concept piece: "The isolation caused by Coronavirus can give people time to re-evaluate the world and re-assess their lives. Music can comfort the lonely, transcend time and it's not the future or the past, yesterday, today or tomorrow. It's anytime.

"I saw a way of making this unreleased 1970s track connect to an audience in 2020. I also saw a way of showing that music can time-travel, that memory is instantaneous and therefore can join us in the 'now'. I put this together as something surreal then realized that it was really happening. The song has found its place - after its 50th Birthday!"

Stream the song and watch the unboxing video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

