Bleed From Within Share Live Video and Announce Viral Hysteria Show

Keavin Wiggins | 10-15-2020

Bleed From Within have announced that they will be launching their "Viral Hysteria" concert stream and have shared a performance video to preview the show.

The band have released a video and audio stream of their performance of "Into Nothing", which was captured during the recording of their virtual show opening for Lamb Of God.

Fans will be able to stream the full show tomorrow, October 16th, 2020 at 3PM EDT and will be available for a limited time after the live premiere. Tickets are available here.

The band had this to say, "Taken from the virtual support slot with Lamb Of God and part of the full production headline show 'Viral Hysteria', this video marks the band's first live performance of 'Into Nothing'; the second single from our latest album 'Fracture'... "Viral Hysteria" will be available as a live album. Stay tuned for more details. " Watch the video below:




