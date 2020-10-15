Ozzy Osbourne Recovery Was Set Back By Pandemic Lockdown

Ozzy Osbourne's recovery toward returning to the stage was set back by the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, according to his wife and manger Sharon, but she reports that he is back on track to where he was before the pandemic hit.

Sharon made the comments during an interview with Planet Radio, where she also confirmed that Ozzy has rebooked the dates for his farewell tour for 2022 and is currently in the studio working on a new album.

She explained, "For Ozzy when everybody had to go in lockdown, it kind of set him back because he couldn't do his physiotherapy. He had nearly five months of no physio and in those five months I think all he and I did was lie on the couch, watch TV and eat.

"It kind of set him back but he's back to where he was before the pandemic. Since he's been back working with the physio and every day I see an improvement, but it's hard for Ozzy because you don't see yourself as you really are. He's getting there, he is. He will be back and be on that stage!"

Related Stories

Ozzy Osbourne Has Rebooked Farewell Tour Dates

Ozzy Osbourne Themed Children's Book In The Works

Ozzy Osbourne Starts Work On New Album

Another Ozzy Osbourne Family Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne In The Studio For 'Blizzard' 40th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne's Granddaughter Tests Positive For Covid-19

Ozzy Osbourne Shares His Expected Timeline For Live Return

Ozzy Osbourne Pays Tribute To Lee Kerslake

Lee Kerslake Of Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep Fame Dead At 73





More Ozzy Osbourne News



