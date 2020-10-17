August Burns Red Announce Anniversary Livestream

August Burns Red have announced that they will be doing a very special livestream event to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their debut album "Thrill Seeker".

The band will be performing the album in full during the streaming event on November 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, which will include an encore featuring the band performing songs from their 2007 sophomore album "Messengers".

They will also professionally record, mix and master the "Thrill Seeker" live performance for a special vinyl release that will be available on two different colors with new artwork.

"Being stuck at home for the past six months has given us a lot of time to think and plan what we wanted to do next," JB Brubaker (lead guitar) reveals. "It's been such a strange year and I have never gone this long without playing music with my friends.

"When we realized that this November marks the 15-year anniversary of 'Thrill Seeker', we wanted to do something special for our debut album. We decided to get together and perform the entire thing on the Internet.

"We are going all in on production - from lighting to video to audio. Our goal is to push the envelope on what people have come to expect from a livestream performance. Mark your calendars for November 14. In the meantime, we'll be practicing..."

