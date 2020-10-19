Pearl Jam Announce The Ten Show Anniversary Webcast

Pearl Jam will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of their very first live performance by offering up a very special webcast of their historic The 'Ten' Show.
The pay-per-view stream will be available on Nugs.net from October 22nd at 8 PM ET through October 25tg at 11:59 PM PT with tickets available for $14.99 USD here.
The webcast will feature the band's entire 32 song set from their April 29, 2016 concert at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, which feature a performance of the their entire debut album "Ten".
According to the announcement, the 3-hour performance has been "mixed in stereo and 5.1 digital surround sound by Pearl Jam Producer, Josh Evans. This never-seen-before footage was captured in full color by 11 HD cameras by videographer Blue Leach and edited by PJ archivist Kevin Shuss."
The webcast is being presented to mark the 30th anniversary of the band's live debut that took place at the Off Ramp in Seattle.
