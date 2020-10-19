Trivium and Bedlem Offshoot Dead Original Release New Video

Dead Original have released a music video for their new single, "Restrained." The track comes from the supergroup's debut album, "Bought and Sold", which is due on November 13th.

The band features vocalist and lead guitarist Paul Wandtke (ex-Trivium, Rock of Ages), bassist Mike Petrasek (Bedlem), and drummer Sean McCole. Paul had the following to say about the new single:

"We wrote and tracked 'Restrained' as well as the whole album, Bought and Sold, at my home music studio at The Music Garage in Chicago, IL. I engineered it and wrote most of it before finding Mike Petrasek and Sean McCole. We think fans of grunge will appreciate this effort." Watch the video below:

