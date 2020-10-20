Bush Announce Drive-In Concerts

Bush have announced that they will playing two drive-in shows next month in Southern California to celebrate the October 30th release of the "The Kingdom Deluxe Edition".

The band has teamed up with Concerts in Your Car for the two special shows. The first one will take place November 20th in Del Mar, CA at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, followed the next night with the second show in Ventura, CA at the. Ventura Fairgrounds.

According to the announcement, "Tickets start at $99 per car and go on sale October 23 at 10 AM PT. One car pass accounts for all passengers within the vehicle. The number of passengers should not exceed the number of seatbelts. No more than eight people per car." Fans can purchase tickets here.

Concerts In Your Car shows:

Nov 20 - Del Mar, CA - Del Mar Fairgrounds

Nov 21 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Fairgrounds

