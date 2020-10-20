Marillion Announce The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Tour

Marillion have announced that they will be embarking on a 10-date tour across the UK in November of next year. These are the first dates the iconic band have announced post Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.
The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Tour will be kicking off on November 14th in Bull at City Hall and will conclude with a two night stand at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London on November 26th and 27th.
19th October 2020: Marillion have seen The Light At The End Of The Tunnel! With the long, dark days of Covid-19, hopefully, behind us by then, Marillion will shed some light across the stages of Britain with a 10-date tour in November 2021 culminating in 2 nights at the London Eventim Apollo, Hammersmith. Tickets go on sale from Friday 23rd October 2020.
Steve Hogarth had this to say, "We're currently writing album number 19 and, as you might imagine, looking forward with every sinew to getting back on the road and playing it to you.
"Not as much as my wife's looking forward to getting me out of the house though..." See the dates below:
**the Apollo Hammersmith shows will be - one night seated and one night standing.
