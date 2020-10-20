.

Marillion Announce The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 10-20-2020

Marillion have announced that they will be embarking on a 10-date tour across the UK in November of next year. These are the first dates the iconic band have announced post Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Tour will be kicking off on November 14th in Bull at City Hall and will conclude with a two night stand at the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith in London on November 26th and 27th.

Steve Hogarth had this to say, "We're currently writing album number 19 and, as you might imagine, looking forward with every sinew to getting back on the road and playing it to you.

"Not as much as my wife's looking forward to getting me out of the house though..." See the dates below:

The Light At The End Of The Tunnel Tour dates


Sunday 14th Nov Hull City Hall
Monday 15th Nov Edinburgh Usher Hall
Wednesday 17th Nov Cardiff St David's Hall
Thursday 18th Nov Manchester Bridgewater Hall
Saturday 20th Nov Cambridge Corn Exchange
Sunday 21st Nov Birmingham Symphony Hall
Tuesday 23rd Nov Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
Wednesday 24th Nov Bath Forum
Friday 26th Nov London** Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (seated)
Saturday 27th Nov London** Eventim Apollo Hammersmith (standing)

**the Apollo Hammersmith shows will be - one night seated and one night standing.



