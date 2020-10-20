Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Releasing New Album

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will be releasing a new studio album next year, according to a social media post from band member Todd Kerns.
The bassist shared the news this past Sunday (October 18th) in an Intagram post. He said, "Lots of new music coming. New @officialalterbridge coming next month. A new @officialmyleskennedy solo album in 2021 plus SMKC4. [meaning the fourth album from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators]
"New @toquerocks New @minefieldusa NEW MUSIC! That's what it's all about. I know 2020 has been beyond challenging but 2021 is going to awesome eventually. At least there will be a ton of new music. Once we get the live show thing sorted we'll be cool."
The new record will be the follow-up to their 2018 effort "Living The Dream".
