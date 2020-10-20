.

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Releasing New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 10-20-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Releasing New Album

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will be releasing a new studio album next year, according to a social media post from band member Todd Kerns.

The bassist shared the news this past Sunday (October 18th) in an Intagram post. He said, "Lots of new music coming. New @officialalterbridge coming next month. A new @officialmyleskennedy solo album in 2021 plus SMKC4. [meaning the fourth album from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators]

"New @toquerocks New @minefieldusa NEW MUSIC! That's what it's all about. I know 2020 has been beyond challenging but 2021 is going to awesome eventually. At least there will be a ton of new music. Once we get the live show thing sorted we'll be cool."

The new record will be the follow-up to their 2018 effort "Living The Dream".




Related Stories


Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Releasing New Album

Guns N' Roses Announce Slash Designed 'Not In This Lifetime' Pinball Game

Alter Bridge And Slash Frontman Myles Kennedy Completes New Solo Album

Slash, Joe Elliott, Corey Taylor, Nikki Sixx Rock For Recovery

Guns N' Roses' Fortus On Reunion Dynamics With Slash

Slash Leads All-Star Lineup For AC/DC Back In Black Celebration

Slash Pens Forward For New Book From Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

Slash Frustrated Guns N' Roses Not Touring

Slash Working On New Guns N' Roses Music

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album



More Slash News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Why Steve Perry Turned Down Van Halen- The Outfield Frontman Tony Lewis Dies Unexpectedly- Bush Announce Drive-In Concerts- AC/DC's Angus Grateful To Axl Rose- more

Reviews

Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band

Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends

Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More

Hot In The City: Concerts in Your Car

Quick Flicks: Queen + Adam Lambert - Live Around the World (DVD + CD, Blu-ray + CD)

advertisement
Latest News

Why Steve Perry Turned Down Van Halen

The Outfield Frontman Tony Lewis Dies Unexpectedly At Age 62

Bush Announce Drive-In Concerts

AC/DC's Angus Young Grateful To Axl Rose

Fleetwood Mac's Rumours Returns To Top 10 Fueled By Viral Video

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Releasing New Album

Springsteen Week Launched By Apple Music

David Lee Roth's CBS Sunday Morning Appearance Goes Online