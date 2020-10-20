Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Releasing New Album

Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators will be releasing a new studio album next year, according to a social media post from band member Todd Kerns.

The bassist shared the news this past Sunday (October 18th) in an Intagram post. He said, "Lots of new music coming. New @officialalterbridge coming next month. A new @officialmyleskennedy solo album in 2021 plus SMKC4. [meaning the fourth album from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators]

"New @toquerocks New @minefieldusa NEW MUSIC! That's what it's all about. I know 2020 has been beyond challenging but 2021 is going to awesome eventually. At least there will be a ton of new music. Once we get the live show thing sorted we'll be cool."

The new record will be the follow-up to their 2018 effort "Living The Dream".

Related Stories

Guns N' Roses Announce Slash Designed 'Not In This Lifetime' Pinball Game

Alter Bridge And Slash Frontman Myles Kennedy Completes New Solo Album

Slash, Joe Elliott, Corey Taylor, Nikki Sixx Rock For Recovery

Guns N' Roses' Fortus On Reunion Dynamics With Slash

Slash Leads All-Star Lineup For AC/DC Back In Black Celebration

Slash Pens Forward For New Book From Megadeth's Dave Mustaine

Slash Frustrated Guns N' Roses Not Touring

Slash Working On New Guns N' Roses Music

Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff Lead Guest On Cherie Currie Album





More Slash News



