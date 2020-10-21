.

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Covers Steve Earle On New Single

Bruce Henne | 10-21-2020

Heart Singer Ann Wilson Covers Steve Earle On New Single

(hennemusic) Heart singer Ann Wilson has released her cover of the 2004 Steve Earle track, "The Revolution Starts Now", as a new single available for streaming and digital download via her official site.

"This is my first release since my 2018 solo album release 'Immortal'," says Ann, who goes on to describe the song as "a powerful, uplifting anthem of unity."

The tune was the title track to Earle's 2004 record, which earned a Grammy Award for Best Contemporary Folk Album alongside a nomination for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance.

Wilson had to shut down a scheduled US solo tour earlier this year due to the pandemic; last summer, the rocker reunited with sister Nancy Wilson for a Heart summer run following a three-year hiatus. Stream the song here.

