Foo Fighters Release Recently Discovered Recordings

The Foo Fighters have released a new EP, entitled Live On the Radio 1996, which features recently uncovered recordings and is available via Amazon Music.

The four track EP features recordings that were made back in 1996 for the Rockline radio show by producer Scott Weiss, who recently rediscovered the lost recordings and arranged to have them released via Amazon Music, where he is a digital audio producer.

The special release features the band performing acoustic versions of classic tracks including a never before released rendition of "Wattershed" featuring frontman Dave Grohl taking on the musical persona of Fred Schneider of the B-52s and altering the lyrics to tell the tale of the band's then recent trip to Canada.

Weiss explains, "The band laughed and then dove in and started to work up the idea. The show would cut away for commercials and [Foo Fighters] would practice the new Wattershed idea.

"The version of Wattershed that would soon be known as 'Water Fred' was born." Check out the EP here.

