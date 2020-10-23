Hatebreed have released a music video for their new single "Instinctive (Slaughterlust). The song is the opening track from the band's forthcoming album.
The new record, the veteran band's eighth studio effort, will be entitled "Weight of The False Self", which will be released by Nuclear Blast On November 27th.
Frontman Jamey Jasta had this to say about the song, "In a fight for survival, which a lot of us are right now, we must channel our inner animal and trust our instincts." Watch the video below:
Hatebreed Announce New Album and Stream Title Song
Parkway Drive, Hatebreed, Knocked Loose, Fit For A King Tour Dates Announced
Hatebreed's New Album Delayed By Pandemic
Hatebreed Announce Monsters of Mosh Tour
Hatebreed Added To Launch Lineup
Hatebreed Release First New Song In Four Years
Dropkick Murphys, Clutch and Hatebreed U.S. Tour Announced
Hatebreed Announce 25th Anniversary Tour
Kreator, Dimmu Borgir and Hatebreed Announce Euro Tour
AC/DC Announce 'Shot In The Dark' Video Premiere Event- Eddie Once Asked Ozzy Osbourne To Join Van Halen- Steve Perry Releasing Unplugged Album- Jimmy Page- more
5 Star: Blue Oyster Cult - The Symbol Remains
Root 66: Rachel Brooke - The Loneliness in Me
Battle of the Band: The Allman Brothers Band
Joe Bouchard - Strange Legends
Root 66: Aaron Nathans & Michael G. Ronstadt- More
AC/DC Announce 'Shot In The Dark' Video Premiere Event
Eddie Once Asked Ozzy Osbourne To Join Van Halen
Steve Perry Releasing Unplugged Album
Jimmy Page: The Anthology Trailer Released
Royal Blood Premiere Video For New Single 'Trouble's Coming'
Singled Out: Saul's King Of Misery
Ex-Guns N' Roses Star Ashba Releases 'Let's Dance' Video
Hatebreed Release 'Instinctive (Slaughterlust)' Video