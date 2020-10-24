Heart's Nancy Wilson Shares Video For Bruce Springsteen Cover

(hennemusic) Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson has released an official video of her cover of Bruce Springsteen's 2002 track, "The Rising", as the lead single from her forthcoming debut solo album, "The Lab."

"Because of these troubled times we're living in," says Wilson, "'The Rising' has been on my mind. I wanted to make something uplifting and aspirational for those of us who are suffering with all this sickness and loss. I hope this song can help lift our spirits."

Due for release early next year, the project mixes originals with covers of tunes by Pearl Jam ("Daughter") and Simon And Garfunkel ("The Boxer"), and features guest appearances by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

After decades of recording and performing with sister Ann in Heart, Nancy is stepping out with her own project.

"There have been so many times I was asked about when I would ever put out a solo album," she explains. "Well, the time is now. Having been unable to tour and having spent so much time at home has made a good space for creating new music." Watch the video here.

