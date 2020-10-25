Trivium's The Deepest Cuts II Concert Now Streaming Online

Trivium have shared their "The Deepest Cuts II," performance video on YouTube, following its livestream premiere on Saturday (October 24th) via Matt Heafy's Twitch channel.
The performance marked second and final livestream in the band's series of free, single cam performances from their rehearsal room in Orlando, Florida.
The band had this to say in the announcement, "We are taking you back into our jam room to give you more deep cuts that we rarely play and a few we have never played before.
"If you have ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for one of our practices, this is your chance. Get in the chat and talk to us and Trivium fans all over the world as we run through another unique set."
Watch the full show below:
