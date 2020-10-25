Trivium's The Deepest Cuts II Concert Now Streaming Online

Trivium have shared their "The Deepest Cuts II," performance video on YouTube, following its livestream premiere on Saturday (October 24th) via Matt Heafy's Twitch channel.

The performance marked second and final livestream in the band's series of free, single cam performances from their rehearsal room in Orlando, Florida.

The band had this to say in the announcement, "We are taking you back into our jam room to give you more deep cuts that we rarely play and a few we have never played before.

"If you have ever wanted to be a fly on the wall for one of our practices, this is your chance. Get in the chat and talk to us and Trivium fans all over the world as we run through another unique set."

Watch the full show below:

Related Stories

Trivium and Bedlem Offshoot Dead Original Release New Video

Trivium Announce Free The Deepest Cuts II Livestream

Former Trivium Bassist Brent Young Passes Away

Trivium Announce The Deepest Cuts Livestream

Trivium To Livestream Their Return To The Live Stage

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames To Stream Full Concerts

Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed

Trivium's Matt Heafy Guests On Bleed From Within's New Track

Trivium's Full 2019 Download Fest Performance To Stream Online





More Trivium News

