Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox Lead Sting's New 'Duets' Album

Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox lead the lists of guest artists who will appear on Sting's forthcoming album, which will be entitled "Duets" and is set to hit stores on November 27th.
The album will feature the former Police star's collaboration with Clapton, Lennox, as well as Craig David, Mary J. Blige, Sam Moore, Julio Iglesias, Herbie Hancock, Melody Gardot, Gashi, Shaggy, and more.
"Duets" will also feature a never before heard track with Italian icon Zucchero that was produced by Sting. In addition to the standard edition, the album will be offered as a double LP vinyl version. See the tracklisting below:
Standard CD
1. Little Something with Melody Gardot
2. It's Probably Me with Eric Clapton
3. Stolen Car with Mylene Farmer
4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami
5. Rise & Fall with Craig David
6. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige
7. Don't Make Me Wait with Shaggy
8. Reste with GIMS
9. We'll Be Together with Annie Lennox
10. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour
11. My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock
12. Fragile with Julio Iglesias
13. Mama with Gashi
14. September with Zucchero
15. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry
16. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore
17. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti
VINYL LP 1
A1. Little Something with Melody Gardot
A2. It's Probably Me with Eric Clapton
A3. Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer
A4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami
B1. Rise & Fall with Craig David
B2. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige
B3. Don't Make Me Wait with Shaggy
B4. Reste with GIMS
VINYL LP 2
A1. We'll Be Together with Annie Lennox
A2. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour
A3. My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock
A4. Fragile with Julio Iglesias
B1. Mama with Gashi
B2. September with Zucchero
B3. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry
B4. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore
B5. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti
