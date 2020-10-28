Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox Lead Sting's New 'Duets' Album

Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox lead the lists of guest artists who will appear on Sting's forthcoming album, which will be entitled "Duets" and is set to hit stores on November 27th.

The album will feature the former Police star's collaboration with Clapton, Lennox, as well as Craig David, Mary J. Blige, Sam Moore, Julio Iglesias, Herbie Hancock, Melody Gardot, Gashi, Shaggy, and more.

"Duets" will also feature a never before heard track with Italian icon Zucchero that was produced by Sting. In addition to the standard edition, the album will be offered as a double LP vinyl version. See the tracklisting below:

Standard CD

1. Little Something with Melody Gardot

2. It's Probably Me with Eric Clapton

3. Stolen Car with Mylene Farmer

4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami

5. Rise & Fall with Craig David

6. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige

7. Don't Make Me Wait with Shaggy

8. Reste with GIMS

9. We'll Be Together with Annie Lennox

10. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour

11. My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock

12. Fragile with Julio Iglesias

13. Mama with Gashi

14. September with Zucchero

15. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry

16. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore

17. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti

VINYL LP 1

A1. Little Something with Melody Gardot

A2. It's Probably Me with Eric Clapton

A3. Stolen Car with Mylène Farmer

A4. Desert Rose with Cheb Mami

B1. Rise & Fall with Craig David

B2. Whenever I Say Your Name with Mary J. Blige

B3. Don't Make Me Wait with Shaggy

B4. Reste with GIMS

VINYL LP 2

A1. We'll Be Together with Annie Lennox

A2. L'amour C'est Comme Un Jour with Charles Aznavour

A3. My Funny Valentine with Herbie Hancock

A4. Fragile with Julio Iglesias

B1. Mama with Gashi

B2. September with Zucchero

B3. Practical Arrangement with Jo Lawry

B4. None Of Us Are Free with Sam Moore

B5. In The Wee Small Hours Of The Morning with Chris Botti



