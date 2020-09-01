Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On Meeting Randy Rhodes In TV Special Preview

A&E have shared a new preview of the upcoming two-hour special documentary "Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne", which is set to premiere Monday, September 7 at 9pm ET/PT.

In the new clip, Ozzy and his wife and manager Sharon, discuss the beginnings of his solo career following his departure from Black Sabbath and meeting late guitar legend Randy Rhoads.

Here is the synopsis for the tv special: "'Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne' traces Ozzy's life from his childhood in poverty and time in prison, to fronting legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Black Sabbath and successful Grammy Award-winning solo career, to one of rock's elder statesman and a loveable 21st century television dad. The two-hour documentary explores how Ozzy has continually reinvented himself and his career to propel himself toward greater success.

"As Ozzy turns 70, he reflects on the intimate details of his successes, failures, and his unique ability for survival and perseverance—including never-before-seen interviews about his recent Parkinson's diagnosis.

"The documentary, a selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, also features interviews with Sharon, Kelly and Jack Osbourne as well as friends and fellow musicians including Rick Rubin, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Rob Zombie, Jonathan Davis, Post Malone and more." Watch the preview clip below:





