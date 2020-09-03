Ace Frehley and John 5 Rock Beatles Classic

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has released his cover of the Beatles classic "I'm Down". The track is the second single from his forthcoming "Origins Vol. 2" album.
The new covers album is set to hit stores on September 18th and is Ace's second collection of covers of classic tracks, following his release of "Origins Vol. 1" in 2016.
Ace is joined on "I'm Down" by John 5, one of the many guests on the new album including Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, Lita Ford and John 5 also performs on the cover Cream's "Politician."
Watch a visualizer video for "I'm Down" below:
