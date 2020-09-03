Ace Frehley and John 5 Rock Beatles Classic

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has released his cover of the Beatles classic "I'm Down". The track is the second single from his forthcoming "Origins Vol. 2" album.

The new covers album is set to hit stores on September 18th and is Ace's second collection of covers of classic tracks, following his release of "Origins Vol. 1" in 2016.

Ace is joined on "I'm Down" by John 5, one of the many guests on the new album including Cheap Trick's Robin Zander, former KISS guitarist Bruce Kulick, Lita Ford and John 5 also performs on the cover Cream's "Politician."

Watch a visualizer video for "I'm Down" below:





Related Stories

Ace Frehley Releases Space Truckin' Video and Reveals Album Details

Ace Frehley Previews His Take On Deep Purple Classic

All-Star Ace Frehley Tribute To Be Streamed Live This Week

Ace Frehley Reveals New Album Plans

Ace Frehley Announces Limited Edition Release For RSD

Foo Fighters Cover Ace Frehley Classic

Ace Frehley Believes KISS Reunion Will Happen 2019 In Review

Ace Frehley Slammed Ex-KISS Bandmate Over 'Slanderous Remarks' 2019 In Review

KISS Icon Ace Frehley Fighting Reported Restraining Order

More Ace Frehley News



