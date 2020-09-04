Ozzy Osbourne Reaches New Milestones With 'Blizzard' Songs

Ozzy Osbourne has reached new milestones for two of the songs on his iconic debut album "Blizzard Of Ozz", with the tracks receiving new gold and platinum certifications from the RIAA.
The music industry organization awards Gold and Platinum awards for accumulated sales and "Crazy Train" and "Mr. Crowley," both received new awards earlier this week.
"Mr. Crowley" was certified Gold on September 1st, which marks 500,000 in sales. "Crazy Train" was certified 4 times Multi-Platinum on the same day for sales of 4 million.
"Crazy Train" was also awarded the original single platinum status on September 1st after reaching Gold status on October 21st of 2005. Both tracks from Ozzy's 1980 solo debut "Blizzard Of Ozz," which was honored with 5 x times Platinum award last year.
