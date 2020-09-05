Guns N' Roses Cancel Fall Tour Due To Pandemic

Guns N' Roses have announced that they have been forced to cancel their fall tour of South and Central America due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown.

The band was scheduled to launch the trek on November 8th in the Dominican Republic and wrap things up on December 6th in Bogota, Colombia.

They had this to say, "To all our friends and Gunners in South America: the GNR South American 2020 tour dates have been cancelled by the promoters of the shows due to the COVID-19 health mandates and restrictions established by all the various local and national authorities.

However, the safety and well-being of our fans, ham and community remains our highest priority. These tour dates will not be rescheduled at this time due to the current impact of COVID-19 around the world.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during these unprecedented times. We are working on putting together a new Latin/South America tour. Please hang in there for further details once dates are locked in.

"Local promoters will issue detailed plans for all ticket refunds."





