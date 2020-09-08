Pearl Jam Share More Footage From 2018 Seattle Home Shows Series

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam are sharing live footage from Seattle during the opening night of their 2018 North American tour following its September 4 premiere via Nugs.net

Billed as "The Home Shows", the August 8 event at the city's Safeco Field - the first of two sold-nights in their hometown - saw the group deliver a 33-song set list that mixed classic tracks with covers and rarities.

This show was not only the band's first time playing at home in Seattle in almost a decade but also raised nearly $11 million for 100 organizations working to reduce homelessness in Seattle and King County.

A portion of each ticket from the online premiere will support the ongoing work with non-profit partners from The Home Shows. Check out some video footage from the show here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





