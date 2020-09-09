Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Debuts New Band Painted Shield

Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard has released the first song from his new group called Painted Shield, which features Gossard, along with Mason Jennings, Matt Chamberlain and Brittany Davis.

The band's debut song is entitled "I Am Your Country" and will be featured on the group's self-titled debut album, which is set to be released on November 27th via Gossard's revived Loosegroove Records.

Stone said of the track, "The song tries to encapsulate what a country might say to its people It's the least worked-over song on the record and that makes it really visceral and immediate."

He said of the group, "I love making music, and I especially love collaborating with other musicians. That's the fun part, when you experience synchronicity between the music and the people you're involved with."

Mason Jennings said, "I've been a huge fan of both Stone and Matt for years. I listen to a lot of electronic and heavy rock music, but most of what I do is my voice and an acoustic guitar. I was excited by the idea of bringing that intimate side of what I do to this mega sound they were creating."

Stone said of his other bandmates, "Brittany Davis is a Seattle singer-songwriter and force to be reckoned with. Her voice and incredible keyboard playing is foundational to Painted Shield's sound. And John is a brilliant mixer and musician. His interpretation of the songs and the way he built dynamics really floored everybody." Stream their new song below:





Related Stories

More Painted Shield News



