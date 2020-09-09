Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard has released the first song from his new group called Painted Shield, which features Gossard, along with Mason Jennings, Matt Chamberlain and Brittany Davis.
The band's debut song is entitled "I Am Your Country" and will be featured on the group's self-titled debut album, which is set to be released on November 27th via Gossard's revived Loosegroove Records.
Stone said of the track, "The song tries to encapsulate what a country might say to its people It's the least worked-over song on the record and that makes it really visceral and immediate."
He said of the group, "I love making music, and I especially love collaborating with other musicians. That's the fun part, when you experience synchronicity between the music and the people you're involved with."
Mason Jennings said, "I've been a huge fan of both Stone and Matt for years. I listen to a lot of electronic and heavy rock music, but most of what I do is my voice and an acoustic guitar. I was excited by the idea of bringing that intimate side of what I do to this mega sound they were creating."
Stone said of his other bandmates, "Brittany Davis is a Seattle singer-songwriter and force to be reckoned with. Her voice and incredible keyboard playing is foundational to Painted Shield's sound. And John is a brilliant mixer and musician. His interpretation of the songs and the way he built dynamics really floored everybody." Stream their new song below:
Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Work Delayed By Covid-19- Myths Of KISS And More Set For New TV Series- Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Debuts New Band Painted Shield- Metallica- more
Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)
MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
RockPile: Neal Smith, Shadow & the Thrill, Limousine Beach and Vicious Rooster
Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Work Delayed By Covid-19
Myths Of KISS And More Set For New TV Series
Pearl Jam's Stone Gossard Debuts New Band Painted Shield
Metallica Share Backstage Footage From S&M2 Shows
David Bowie's 'The Man Who Sold The World' 50th Anniversary Edition Coming
Greg Lake Anthology Coming In October
Neil Young To Launch Official Bootleg Series With 1970 Carnegie Hall Show
Singled Out: Psychopath Etiquette's When Anxiety Attacks