Beartooth Announce Special Drive-In Concert

Event poster courtesy Atom Splitter Event poster courtesy Atom Splitter

Beartooth have announced that they will be performing a special drive-in concert at the Menominee Nation Arena parking lot in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Friday, October 9th.

Vocalist Caleb Shomo had the following to say, "I can't wait to play this show. I know it's been a crazy time and live music has been nearly impossible, so to have a chance to play to people in a safe way is an amazing feeling. We're gonna bring all the heat we physically can. The rock will never be stopped."

According to the announcement, "All necessary and required safety precautions will be in place for band, crew, and patrons. The promoter for this special show has received support from Winnebago County, the City of Oshkosh, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)." Tickets for the event are available here.





Related Stories

Beartooth and Motionless In White Announce US Tour

Beartooth Release 'Afterall' Video

Beartooth Deliver B-Sides' Digitally

More Beartooth News



