Beartooth have announced that they will be performing a special drive-in concert at the Menominee Nation Arena parking lot in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on Friday, October 9th.
Vocalist Caleb Shomo had the following to say, "I can't wait to play this show. I know it's been a crazy time and live music has been nearly impossible, so to have a chance to play to people in a safe way is an amazing feeling. We're gonna bring all the heat we physically can. The rock will never be stopped."
According to the announcement, "All necessary and required safety precautions will be in place for band, crew, and patrons. The promoter for this special show has received support from Winnebago County, the City of Oshkosh, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)." Tickets for the event are available here.
Beartooth and Motionless In White Announce US Tour
Beartooth Release 'Afterall' Video
Beartooth Deliver B-Sides' Digitally
Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival- Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming- Previously-Unreleased Tom Petty Song Streaming Online- Mastodon- more
Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)
MorleyView Cristian Machado (ex-Ill Nino)
The Georgia Thunderbolts - The Georgia Thunderbolts EP
Disturbed Cover Sting's 'If I Ever Lose My Faith In You'
Hatebreed Announce New Album and Stream Title Song
Fear Factory Launch Crowdfunding Campaign For New Album
Dark Tranquillity Announce New Album And Share First Single
Beartooth Announce Special Drive-In Concert
Joan Jett Rocks T. Rex Classic On Late Night TV
Judas Priest Launching Their Own Music Festival
Jimi Hendrix Documentary And 1970 Live Album Coming