Beartooth and Trivium Plot Spring Coheadline Tour

Beartooth and Trivium have announced that they will be hitting the road together this May for a coheadlining tour of the U.S. that will feature support from Malevolence and Archetypes Collide.

The 29-city tour is set to kick off on May 1st in Stroudsburg, PA at the Sherman Theater and will conclude on June 15th in Seattle, WA at the Paramount Theater.

Trivium had this to say, "TRIVTOOTH! We are elated to announce our co-headlining monster of a tour with the incredible Beartooth. We have been fans of what they do, and pals with them for ages - so it's great we're finally doing something so massive together.

"Trivium and Beartooth are both bands supported by each of our wonderful fan-bases - so we know these shows are going to go off. Add in Malevolence, one of our favorite bands on the planet, and Archetypes Collide, one of Beartooth's favorites, and we have a hell of a bill."

Beartooth frontman Caleb Shomo added, "I'm so excited to go out on this amazing tour with metal legends Trivium. When the stars aligned and it was possible, it truly was a no-brainer. This tour is gonna be unique, fun, and face-melting from start to finish. Strap in, bring your metal horns, and be prepared to get your face ripped off."

Trivium + Beartooth Tour Dates:

5/1 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

5/3 - Green Bay, WI - EPIC Event Center

5/8 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

5/9 - Buffalo, NY - Buffalo Riverworks

5/10 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

5/12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

5/13 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

5/14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

5/16 - Richmond, VA - The National

5/17 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5/18 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville (Trivium Only)

5/20 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

5/21 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

5/23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

5/25 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival (Beartooth Only)

5/26 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

5/27 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple Festival (Trivium Only)

5/28 - Corbin, KY - Corbin Arena

5/30 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

5/31 - Clive, IA - Horizon Event Center

6/2 - East Moline, IL - The Rust Belt

6/3 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

6/4 - Tulsa, OK - Tulsa Theater

6/6 - Austin, TX - Emo's

6/7 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

6/9 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee

6/10 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

6/11 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

6/12 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield

6/14 - Spokane, WA - The Podium

6/15 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theater





