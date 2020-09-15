.

Alter Bridge Announce New EP and Release 'Native Son' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 09-15-2020

Alter Bridge Announce New EP and Release 'Native Son' VideoBand photo provided by Napalm Records

Alter Bridge have announced that they will be releasing a new EP entitled "Walk The Sky 2.0" on November 6th and they have released a music video for their song "Native Son".

The new 7-track EP will feature the final version of lockdown created song "Last Rites", as well as live versions of "Wouldn't You Rather," "Pay No Mind," "Native Son," "Godspeed," "In the Deep" and "Dying Light".

The band will be offering the EP in various formats including" digitally (+ Walk The Sky), Jewelcase CD -Jewelcase CD + Shirt (Napalm Records Mailorder only) -Cream Vinyl LP Gatefold -Inkspot Yellow/Black Marbled Vinyl LP Gatefold (Napalm Records Mailorder only, ltd to 300 copies) -2 CD Earbook [+Walk The Sky] (Napalm Records Mailorder only, ltd to 300 copies).

The band has also released a music video for their track "Native Son", which comes from their latest studio album "Walk The Sky". Watch the Stefano Bertelli created clip and see the EP tracklisting below:

1. Last Rites
2. Wouldn't You Rather (Live)
3. Pay No Mind (Live)
4. Native Son (Live)
5. Godspeed (Live)
6. In The Deep (Live)
7. Dying Light (Live)




