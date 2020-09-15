Maximo Park Return With 'Child Of The Flatlands'

Maximo Park have released their new track "Child Of The Flatlands," the band's first new music in almost four years, along with "a visual art piece" (video) from Greg Hodgson.
Paul Smith had this to say, "Child Of The Flatlands is an affectionate look at both the psychic and physical edge lands of the town where I grew up, punctuated by snapshots of modern Britain as viewed from a distant hillside.
"It's about the inevitability of nature (in all senses of the word) over the order we try to impose on it. The quiet, melancholy choruses lament the loss of community spaces for marginalized people, and the overall pace is meant to evoke a long walk, collaging found sound, strings and insistent piano to create a mildly psychedelic pop odyssey.
"We commissioned Greg Hodgson to reflect the distorted blur of youth through his VHS lens, and to create a dreamlike vision of Teesside that reflects the episodic nature of the music.
"Hopefully viewers will recognize something of their own youth, playing in places where nature encroaches upon the urban landscape." Watch the video below:
