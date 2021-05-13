Maximo Park Go Live From The Coast With New EP

Maximo Park have released a new EP, Live From The Coast, that showcases songs from their new album "Nature Always Wins", which almost topped the UK charts upon release back in March.
The EP was recorded live on the cliffs above Tynemouth Bay and includes performances of "Child Of The Flatlands", "Baby, Sleep"', "I Don't Know What I'm Doing", "All Of Me", and "Why Must A Building Burn?"
Singer Paul Smiths had this to say, "We launched the single Baby, Sleep with a filmed live-stream, on a cliff overlooking Tynemouth Bay, but we thought we'd record a few more songs to mark the occasion.
"This was the first time we'd recorded them as a band because the actual album was recorded separately, with each member in isolation." Stream the EP here.
