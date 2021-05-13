.

Maximo Park Go Live From The Coast With New EP

Michael Angulia | 05-13-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Maximo Park cover art

Maximo Park have released a new EP, Live From The Coast, that showcases songs from their new album "Nature Always Wins", which almost topped the UK charts upon release back in March.

The EP was recorded live on the cliffs above Tynemouth Bay and includes performances of "Child Of The Flatlands", "Baby, Sleep"', "I Don't Know What I'm Doing", "All Of Me", and "Why Must A Building Burn?"

Singer Paul Smiths had this to say, "We launched the single Baby, Sleep with a filmed live-stream, on a cliff overlooking Tynemouth Bay, but we thought we'd record a few more songs to mark the occasion.

"This was the first time we'd recorded them as a band because the actual album was recorded separately, with each member in isolation." Stream the EP here.

Related Stories


Maximo Park Go Live From The Coast With New EP

Maximo Park Postpone Spring Headline Tour To October

Maximo Park Announce Livestream Concert

Maximo Park Release 'All Of Me' Video

Maximo Park Returned With 'Child Of The Flatlands' 2020 In Review

Maximo Park Return With 'Child Of The Flatlands'

Maximo Park's Duncan Lloyd Releases 'Young Dreams' Video

Maximo Park Release Video From Upcoming Live Package

News > Maximo Park

advertisement
Day In Rock

KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more

Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more

Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more

Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more

Reviews

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

advertisement
Latest News

Music Festivals Return With Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan

Cradle Of Filth Welcome New Member

Maximo Park Go Live From The Coast With New EP

Atreyu Recruit All-Star List Of Friends For 'Catastrophe' Video

The String Cheese Incident To Rock 5 Night Stand In CO

Hanson Launch Against The World With Annalie Video

Dead & Company Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Born of Osiris Release 'Angel or Alien' Video and Announce Album