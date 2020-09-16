Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Blizzard Of Ozz' For 40th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne is expanding his multi-platinum debut solo album, "Blizzard Of Ozz", with a special expanded 40th anniversary digital edition that will be released this Friday, September 18th.
The new reissue will feature the original studio album, along with the standard bonus track, plus seven live tracks captured during the Blizzard Of Ozz tour in support of the album in 1980.
Six of the tracks, "I Don't Know," "Crazy Train," "Mr. Crowley," "Revelation (Mother Earth)," "Steal Away (The Night)" and"Suicide Solution", were were previously only available on the Blizzard Of Ozz/Diary Of A Madman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set.
The seventh live track, "You Said It All", was recorded in 1980 at the Gaumont Theater, Southampton, UK and appeared on the 1980 "Mr Crowley" live EP.
Ozzy will also be digitally releasing two long form home video titles, "Live & Loud" (1993) and "Live At Budokan" (2002). See the tracklistings for all three releases below:
The 40th anniversary edition of Blizzard Of Ozz:
1. I Don't Know
2. Crazy Train
3. Goodbye to Romance
4. Dee
5. Suicide Solution
6. Mr. Crowley
7. No Bone Movies
8. Revelation (Mother Earth)
9. Steal Away (The Night)
10. You Looking at Me, Looking at You (current bonus track - originally the b-side to "Crazy Train")
11. Goodbye to Romance [2010 Guitar & Vocal Mix] (current bonus track)
12. RR [Outtake from "Blizzard Of Ozz" Sessions] (current bonus track)
New bonus tracks:
13. I Don't Know - from Ozzy Live
14. Crazy Train - from Ozzy Live
15. Mr. Crowley - from Ozzy Live
16. Revelation (Mother Earth) - from Ozzy Live
17. Steal Away (The Night) - from Ozzy Live
18. Suicide Solution - from Ozzy Live
19. You Said It All (live) - from Mr Crowley EP
The "Live & Loud" DVD:
I Don't Want To Change The World
Desire
Mr. Crowley
I Don't Know
Road To Nowhere
Flying High Again
Paranoid
Suicide Solution
Goodbye To Romance
Shot In The Dark
No More Tears
Miracle Man
War Pigs
Bark At The Moon
Mama, I'm Coming Home
Crazy Train
Black Sabbath
Changes
The "Live at Budokan" DVD:
"I Don't Know"
"That I Never Had"
"Believer"
"Junkie"
"Mr. Crowley"
"Gets Me Through"
"Suicide Solution" (Osbourne, Rhoads, Daisley)
"No More Tears"
"I Don't Want to Change the World"
"Road to Nowhere"
"Crazy Train"
"Mama, I'm Coming Home"
Encores: "Bark at the Moon" and "Paranoid"
Ozzy Osbourne's New Album Work Delayed By Covid-19
Ozzy Osbourne Rules Out Playing With Black Sabbath Again
Ozzy Osbourne Reaches New Milestones With 'Blizzard' Songs
Ozzy Osbourne Reflects On Meeting Randy Rhodes In TV Special Preview
Ozzy Osbourne Blizzard Era Classic Gets All Star Cover
The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne Trailer Released
Ozzy Osbourne Updates Fans On His Health
The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne TV Premiere Announced
The Nine Lives Of Ozzy Osbourne Documentary Surprised Sharon
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Blizzard Of Ozz' For 40th Anniversary- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Explains Origin Of New Album- Sick Of It All Quarantine Sessions Series- more
Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo
Singled Out: Gasoline Lollipops' Flesh and Bone
Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
Quick Flicks: The Center of Nowhere (The Spirit and Sounds of Springfield, Missouri)
Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Blizzard Of Ozz' For 40th Anniversary
Fear Factory's Dino Cazares Explains Origin Of New Album
Sick Of It All Share First Video From New Quarantine Sessions Series
Live From Daryl's House Returning To TV With Previously Unreleased Episode
'That Thing You Do!' Singer Mike Viola Recalls Tragedy With 'Creeper'
Black Sabbath In The Studio For 'Paranoid' Anniversary
Plain White T's Announce Special 'All That We Needed' Reissue
Spider One Creates 'Strange' New Powerman 5000 Video