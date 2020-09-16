Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'Blizzard Of Ozz' For 40th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne is expanding his multi-platinum debut solo album, "Blizzard Of Ozz", with a special expanded 40th anniversary digital edition that will be released this Friday, September 18th.

The new reissue will feature the original studio album, along with the standard bonus track, plus seven live tracks captured during the Blizzard Of Ozz tour in support of the album in 1980.

Six of the tracks, "I Don't Know," "Crazy Train," "Mr. Crowley," "Revelation (Mother Earth)," "Steal Away (The Night)" and"Suicide Solution", were were previously only available on the Blizzard Of Ozz/Diary Of A Madman 30th Anniversary Deluxe Box Set.

The seventh live track, "You Said It All", was recorded in 1980 at the Gaumont Theater, Southampton, UK and appeared on the 1980 "Mr Crowley" live EP.

Ozzy will also be digitally releasing two long form home video titles, "Live & Loud" (1993) and "Live At Budokan" (2002). See the tracklistings for all three releases below:

The 40th anniversary edition of Blizzard Of Ozz:

1. I Don't Know

2. Crazy Train

3. Goodbye to Romance

4. Dee

5. Suicide Solution

6. Mr. Crowley

7. No Bone Movies

8. Revelation (Mother Earth)

9. Steal Away (The Night)

10. You Looking at Me, Looking at You (current bonus track - originally the b-side to "Crazy Train")

11. Goodbye to Romance [2010 Guitar & Vocal Mix] (current bonus track)

12. RR [Outtake from "Blizzard Of Ozz" Sessions] (current bonus track)



New bonus tracks:

13. I Don't Know - from Ozzy Live

14. Crazy Train - from Ozzy Live

15. Mr. Crowley - from Ozzy Live

16. Revelation (Mother Earth) - from Ozzy Live

17. Steal Away (The Night) - from Ozzy Live

18. Suicide Solution - from Ozzy Live

19. You Said It All (live) - from Mr Crowley EP



The "Live & Loud" DVD:

I Don't Want To Change The World

Desire

Mr. Crowley

I Don't Know

Road To Nowhere

Flying High Again

Paranoid

Suicide Solution

Goodbye To Romance

Shot In The Dark

No More Tears

Miracle Man

War Pigs

Bark At The Moon

Mama, I'm Coming Home

Crazy Train

Black Sabbath

Changes



The "Live at Budokan" DVD:

"I Don't Know"

"That I Never Had"

"Believer"

"Junkie"

"Mr. Crowley"

"Gets Me Through"

"Suicide Solution" (Osbourne, Rhoads, Daisley)

"No More Tears"

"I Don't Want to Change the World"

"Road to Nowhere"

"Crazy Train"

"Mama, I'm Coming Home"

Encores: "Bark at the Moon" and "Paranoid"



