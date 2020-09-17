Sevendust's Lajon Witherspoon Talks Metal, His ER Visit and More

Sevendust frontman Lajon Witherspoon joined the hosts of the popular Talking Metal podcast, John "Ostronomy" Ostrosky and Mark Strigl, for a wide ranging interview.

Lajon spoke with them on September 15th and covered a variety of topics including his recent visit to the ER after cutting his finger, Blood & Stone., the upcoming Sevendust live stream, and the song "Blood From A Stone".

They also delved into Lajon's upcoming solo album, 2021 plans, his bandmates, his family, SYFY WIRE's Metal Crush, his wife Ashley, video games, his friendship with Corey Taylor, Alicia Dove, Scott Ian, online haters, and much more. Listen to the podcast below:

