(Napalm Records) With their latest single "Everything" moving up the Active Rock radio charts and just three days until their new album is available worldwide, GRAMMY Award-nominated Sevendust is releasing another piece of music from Truth Killer - the band's 14th studio album and first via Napalm Records.
"Superficial Drug" is an introspective rocker that showcases the band's dynamic approach to melody - something that has always been the backbone of Sevendust's signature sound. The band - Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - reunited with director J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) for the third time to create visuals to support Truth Killer. The video features the band performing as cloaked figures representing "superficial drugs" try and overtake the band.
From the introspective opening of "I Might Let The Devil Win" to the classic Sevendust sound of "Fence," the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate that the band sounds as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut. "Truth Killer," "No Revolution" and "Holy Water" combine elements of the classic SEVENDUST sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today and showcasing the musical diversity that has won the band a legion of loyal fans.
Sevendust Share 'Holy Water' Video
Static-X, Sevendust and Dope Announce The Machine Killer Tour
Sevendust Premiere 'Everything' Video
Alter Bridge Recruit Mammoth WVH and Sevendust For Summer Tour
Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Headline Tour- Sevendust Deliver 'Superficial Drug' Video- Pierce The Veil The Jaws Of Life Tour- more
Foo Fighters Rock 'Under You' In New Video- Sammy Hagar Upscales Video For Classic VOA Single 'Two Sides Of Love'- more
Chris Stapleton Announces New Album 'Higher'- Brett Young Streams 'Let Go Too Soon'- Russell Dickerson Recruits Flo Ride- more
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
Bullet For My Valentine Announce Fall Headline Tour
Sevendust Deliver 'Superficial Drug' Video
Pierce The Veil Announce North American The Jaws Of Life Tour
Skinny Puppy Announce Second Leg Of Final Tour
Jack White Collections Leads Third Man Records' Garage Sale
Leatherwolf Release 'Thunder (MMXXII)' Video
Silverburn Featuring JimBob Isaac Release 'Formless Atomization of Omniscient Particulate' Video
Singled Out: Soda Blonde's Bad Machine