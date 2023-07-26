Sevendust Deliver 'Superficial Drug' Video

Cover art

(Napalm Records) With their latest single "Everything" moving up the Active Rock radio charts and just three days until their new album is available worldwide, GRAMMY Award-nominated Sevendust is releasing another piece of music from Truth Killer - the band's 14th studio album and first via Napalm Records.

"Superficial Drug" is an introspective rocker that showcases the band's dynamic approach to melody - something that has always been the backbone of Sevendust's signature sound. The band - Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - reunited with director J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) for the third time to create visuals to support Truth Killer. The video features the band performing as cloaked figures representing "superficial drugs" try and overtake the band.

From the introspective opening of "I Might Let The Devil Win" to the classic Sevendust sound of "Fence," the twelve songs on Truth Killer demonstrate that the band sounds as relevant today as they did on their 1997 self-titled debut. "Truth Killer," "No Revolution" and "Holy Water" combine elements of the classic SEVENDUST sound with modern updates, pointing their lyrical lens at the world today and showcasing the musical diversity that has won the band a legion of loyal fans.

