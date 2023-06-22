Sevendust Share 'Holy Water' Video

Cover art

(PFA) With their latest single "Everything" currently in the Top 25 at Active Rock radio and celebrating weeks as one of the top most-added songs at the format, GRAMMY Award-nominated Sevendust is releasing another piece of music for fans.

"Holy Water" is the new song being released from Truth Killer - the band's 14th studio album slated for worldwide release on July 28th via Napalm Records. "Holy Water" is an upbeat rocker that is now available via all digital service providers.

The band - Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - have filmed a music video that captures the same passion that Sevendust delivers with their unforgettable live performances. The video is the second clip directed by J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) for the Truth Killer release. Watch it below:

