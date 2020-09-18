Black Stone Cherry Release 'Ringin' In My Head' Lyric Video

Black Stone Cherry have released a lyric video for their new song "Ringin' In My Head." That track comes ahead of the band's new studio album "The Human Condition", which is due October 30th.

Alongside this reveal, an album trailer for their upcoming new studio album titled The Human Condition been posted on-line and can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/wnfskcu19Qk.

The band had this to say about the new track, "'Ringin' In My Head' was a song we had originally started to write back in 2017 and for whatever reason, it didn't make the album at the time, but we loved the riff and melody.

Fast forward to 2020, we were in the studio recording 'The Human Condition' and we decided to re-visit the song and re-work it a bit. It's eerie that it fits into the current state of the world so well right now.

It's almost like the song knew when it should have been recorded and released, and we find beauty in that!" Watch the video below:

