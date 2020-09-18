Def Leppard Announce Limited Edition Audio Releases

Def Leppard have announced that limited edition audio versions of "Hysteria At The O2 "and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood" are set to be released next month.

Eagle Rock will be releasing both titles as limited edition 2CD sets on October 16th, followed by a special limited edition transparent blue vinyl LP of "Hits Vegas" on December 11th.

Hysteria At The O2 was captured in December 2018, at Def Leppard's debut at the famed O2 Arena in London where they performed their blockbuster "Hysteria" album in full.

Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood was recorded during the band's residency at the Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theatre place in Las Vegas that took place last year.

Watch the band's performance of "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" from the Vegas release below:

