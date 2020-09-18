.

Def Leppard Announce Limited Edition Audio Releases

Keavin Wiggins | 09-18-2020

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Def Leppard Announce Limited Edition Audio Releases

Def Leppard have announced that limited edition audio versions of "Hysteria At The O2 "and "Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood" are set to be released next month.

Eagle Rock will be releasing both titles as limited edition 2CD sets on October 16th, followed by a special limited edition transparent blue vinyl LP of "Hits Vegas" on December 11th.

Hysteria At The O2 was captured in December 2018, at Def Leppard's debut at the famed O2 Arena in London where they performed their blockbuster "Hysteria" album in full.

Hits Vegas, Live At Planet Hollywood was recorded during the band's residency at the Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theatre place in Las Vegas that took place last year.

Watch the band's performance of "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" from the Vegas release below:




Related Stories


Def Leppard Announce Limited Edition Audio Releases

Iron Maiden Guitarist Confirms Def Leppard Rumors

Def Leppard Mark 'Hysteria' Album Anniversary

Megadeth's Elleftson Previews Covers Album With Vintage Def Leppard Track

Def Leppard and ZZ Top Cancel 20/20 Vision Tour

Def Leppard Celebrate 'High 'N' Dry' Album Anniversary

Def Leppard Guitarist Not 100% Sure Motley Crue Stadium Tour Will Happen

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Announce New Stadium Tour Dates

Def Leppard 'Tiding Up' Some Historical Stuff and Pondering New Album

New Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison Stadium Tour Dates Coming ASAP



More Def Leppard News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Marks Blizzard Anniversary With Specials and New Video- Deftones Release 'Genesis' Video- The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Announce Livestream Concert- more.

Reviews

Headcat 13 - Headcat 13

Singled Out: Raven's Top Of The Mountain

Battle of the Band: Fernando Perdomo

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama

Powerman 5000 - The Noble Rot

advertisement
Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Marks Blizzard Anniversary With Specials and New Video

Deftones Release 'Genesis' Video

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus Announce Special Livestream Concert

Whitesnake Share 2020 Remix Of 'Is This Love'

Guns N' Roses Share Multiple Download Videos

Def Leppard Announce Limited Edition Audio Releases

Sepultura Release 'Guardians Of Earth' Video

Dry Kill Logic Stream New Song 'Don't See Ghosts'