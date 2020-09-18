Guns N' Roses Share Multiple Download Videos

Guns N' Roses have shared the latest installment in their Not In This Lifetime Selects streaming video series, this time featuring five tracks that the band performed at the Download Festival.

The band rocked the famed UK music festival on June 9th of 2018 as part of their blockbuster Not In This Lifetime reunion tour featuring original members Axl Rose, Slash and Duff.

The newly released video footage features the band's performance at the festival of their classic songs "Rocket Queen", "You Could Be Mine" and "Sweet Child O' Mine."

They also shared video of their performance of the Misfits classic "Attitude" with Duff on lead vocals, as well as Slash and Duff's previous supergroup Velvet Revolver's hit song "Slither". Watch that performance below, and check out the other video clips here.

