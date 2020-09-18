Ozzy Osbourne Marks Blizzard Anniversary With Specials and New Video

Ozzy Osbourne has a lot of things planned to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his blockbuster solo debut studio album, "Blizzard Of Ozz", beginning with a new video for one of the most popular tracks from the record.

A brand new music video created by Tiny Concert for the classic track "Crazy Train" was premiered on YouTube featuring an animated Ozzy and band performing the song.

Fans will also be able to stream a brand new HD version of the 2010 "30 Years After the Blizzard" documentary on YouTube beginning later today (September 18) at 6:00 PM (ET)/3:00 PM (PT).

The film, which was originally available in SD on the "Blizzard of Ozz/Diary of a Madman" boxset, will be available to watch on the online streaming service for just one week.

Sirius XM subscribers can also listen to a brand new special on Ozzy's Boneyard Channel, which will premiere tonight at 5:00 PM ET/2:00 PM (PT) and features Ozzy and Billy Morrison looking back on "Blizzard of Ozz," with a track by track discussion of the album.



Finally, this Sunday September 20 at 7:00 PM (ET)/4:00 PM (PT), Ozzy will be celebrating the release anniversary of the album by hosting a special "Blizzard Of Ozz" listening party on his Twitter page, where he will discuss the record with fans.

Watch the new "Crazy Train" video below:

