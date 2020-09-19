Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Marks 50th Anniversary Of 'Paranoid'

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi took to social media to celebrate the history and legacy of the band's second album, "Paranoid", 50 years to the day of its 1970 release.
"I look back and am amazed how we released 'Black Sabbath' in February 1970 then toured, wrote, recorded and released 'Paranoid' only 7 months later!," shared Iommi on social media on September 18. "And these weren't knock-off albums, they are both full of our classic tracks."
"Paranoid" delivered Black Sabbath their first UK No. 1 album - a feat that wouldn't be repeated until 43 years later with 2013's "13" - while peaking at No. 12 in the US and selling more than 4 million copies in the country.
Black Sabbath will release a series of expanded 50th anniversary editions of "Paranoid" on October 9. The groundbreaking UK band's second album will be available in 5LP and 4CD versions, with both featuring a pair of 1970 concerts. Read more details here.
