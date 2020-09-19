Hollywood Undead Stream New Song 'Coming Home'

Hollywood Undead have released a lyric video for their brand new track entitled "Coming Home". The song comes from their forthcoming "New Empire Vol. 2".
The second part of the two part opus, follows the release of Vol 1 back in February, and was produced by Matt Good (Asking Alexandria, Sleeping With Sirens).
Johnny 3 Tears had this to say about the new song, "Coming home is about getting carried away in the tides of life, but knowing even through that solitude that the ones who love us are always waiting for us on the shore." Watch the lyric video below:
