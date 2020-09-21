Guns N' Roses Share Live Salt Lake City Video

(hennemusic) Guns N' Roses are sharing video highlights from a 2019 show in Salt Lake City in the latest edition of their streaming concert series "Not In This Lifetime Selects."

The reunited outfit are sharing clips of 1987's "It's So Easy", the title track to 2008's "Chinese Democracy", and 1991's "Double Talkin' Jive" from the sold-out October 29 show at the city's Vivint Smart Home Arena, which was followed by two nights in Las Vegas as the group wound down their 2019 live schedule.

The Not In This Lifetime tour topped the $580 million mark at the end of 2019 to earn a spot as the No. 3 highest-grossing tour in the history of the Billboard Boxscore chart.

After opening 2020 with appearances in Miami, FL and Mexico City, Guns N' Roses cancelled a series of Central and South American shows and rescheduled European and North American concert dates due to the ongoing pandemic. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

