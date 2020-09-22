Goo Goo Dolls Release 'Autumn Leaves' Video

Goo Goo Dolls have released a music video for their song "Autumn Leaves". The track comes from the band's recently released deluxe edition of the "Miracle Pill" album.

The new deluxe edition also features three brand new tracks "Just A Man", "The Right Track" and "Tonight, Together", as well as the hit title track "Miracle Pill."

The band recruited artist Matt Mahurin to direct the new video which they describe as follows: "the visual depicts multiple generations of people traveling through natural landscapes and explores the dramatic, yet awe-inspiring effect time inevitably takes on all life." Watch the video below:

