Ozzy Osbourne's Granddaughter Tests Positive For Covid-19

Keavin Wiggins | 09-22-2020

Ozzy Osbourne's granddaughter has tested positive for Covid-19, but it doing good, according to the metal legend's wife and manager Sharon, who shared the news on The Talk.

Sharon, a cohost on the day time network television program, appeared via video link on Monday's episode, explaining that she is currently in quarantine after her son Jack's 3-year-old daughter tested positive for the coronavirus.

She explained the situation, "I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it. And then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID."

Apparently only the one granddaughter tested positive and her two siblings and parents have not. Sharon said, "She's doing good. I don't have it. Her daddy doesn't have it. Her mommy doesn't have it. Her sisters don't. She got it from somebody who works for my son."

Sharon expects to be able to return to the show after another week of quarantine. She shared, "I've got one more week left of quarantining and then I'm out. And as I say, I don't have it. I keep testing negative, but, you know, you have to be safe." Watch the segment below:




