Former Trivium bassist Brent Young, who appeared on the band's debut album, has died, it was confirmed by the band's frontman on social media.
Young was a member of the group in their early days, including on their 2003 debut album, "Ember To Inferno". A cause of death has not been revealed.
Trivium frontman Matt Heafy broke the sad news of his passing. Heafy wrote, "We have just been given word on the passing of one of the early members of Trivium, Brent Young.
"Having had a couple wonderful years with Brent in the Florida local band scene, doing the Blue demo and ETI together, the very first European mini-tour and first USA tour together - I have nothing but amazing memories of a wonderful person.
"Our hearts and condolences go out to all of Brent's family and friends."
Trivium Announce The Deepest Cuts Livestream
Trivium To Livestream Their Return To The Live Stage
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames To Stream Full Concerts
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium, In Flames Tour Postponed
Trivium's Matt Heafy Guests On Bleed From Within's New Track
Trivium's Full 2019 Download Fest Performance To Stream Online
Trivium Stream 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones'
Trivium Release 'What The Dead Men Say' Video
Trivium and Whitesnake Postpone Tours Over Coronavirus
Original Van Halen Bassist Mark Stone Has Died- Disturbed's David Draiman Teams Up With Hyro The Hero- Former Trivium Bassist Brent Young Passes Away- more
Reggae Party: A Reggae Session- Wailing Souls- The Skints
The Blues: William Shatner - The Blues
Dokken - The Lost Songs 1978-1981
Original Van Halen Bassist Mark Stone Has Died
Disturbed's David Draiman Teams Up With Hyro The Hero
Former Trivium Bassist Brent Young Passes Away
Volumes Release 'Weighted' Video
The Night Flight Orchestra Release 'Impossibile' Video
Our Oceans Share New Single 'The Heart's Whisper'
North Americans Release 'American Dipper' Video
Singled Out: Guardrail's 'Til We're Dead'