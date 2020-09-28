Alter Bridge And Slash Frontman Myles Kennedy Completes New Solo Album

(hennemusic) Alter Bridge and Slash singer Myles Kennedy has completed recording his second solo album. The rocker recently confirmed that he has been working on the follow-up to 2018's "Year Of The Tiger" with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette, engineer Jef Moll, bassist Tim Tournier and drummer Zia Uddin.

"After spending the last 7 months writing and recording, the 2nd solo record is tracked and 'in the can' as they say," shared Kennedy on Instagram. "The process, which started with me writing and demoing for the first half of the year merged into connecting with @zznuddin @timothysonoftimothy and driving nearly 3000 miles to Florida with gear in tow to meet up with the legend that is @elvisliberace at his fine studio.

"We all lived in a state of lockdown for 7 weeks with no outside world and nothing to focus on but recording music and acting like a bunch of 7th graders hopped up on vast amounts silly juice. It was an incredible experience....Rock n Roll summer camp at it's finest.

"Thanks to my band and Elvis as well as his merry men @1f_jef and @joshuasaldate for helping bring yet another record across the finish line in best way possible. Love to y'all. #solorecord #MKII". Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

